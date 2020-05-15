Chrissy Teigen Has Cookware Care Guide To Help It Last Longer; See Inside

Chrissy Teigen is one of the biggest celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to release her cookbook. Chrissy Teigen now focuses majorly on her culinary website that even has merchandise dedicated to it. She recently shared a few tips on how one can care for their cookware to last-longer and you have to note these down.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s Throwback Pictures Back From Her Modelling Days; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen’s tips for cookwares

1. Wash wash wash

Chrissy Teigen shares that this is the most important step in keeping your cookware in good condition. She also shared that one must wash iron cookware with warm water by hand, instead of putting it in a dishwasher. One must also use only very little amounts of soap on the utensils. Chrissy Teigen also explained that if there are very sticky spots on the utensils, then one should let it sit in the water for a couple of minutes before scrubbing it off.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Is A Social Butterfly And These Pictures Are Proof Of The Same

2. Dry them well

Chrissy Teigen warned her fans against letting cookware air dry naturally. She shared that once they are washed, the utensils need to be cleaned dry with a dish towel or a lint-free paper towel. This should be done after one is done washing them off under some warm water to help cookware last longer.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Kids Are Too Adorable In These Pictures, See It For Yourself

3. Coat your cookware

Chrissy Teigen’s also shared a trick that will help to keep the cookware shiny and bright for longer. To maintain that shiny gloss on cookware, a few drops of vegetable oil should be rubbed all over the cookware. Chrissy Teigen also shared that one must make sure that there is no oil left on the cookware or else it might get sticky the next time it's used.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.