Chrissy Teigen's Sweetest Way To Include Apples & Oats In Your Everyday Diet; Read Recipe

Chrissy Teigen is popular for her love for cooking. Here is a look at the sweet apple crumble recipe by Chrissy Teigen with delicious oats topping.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s food blog Cravings is very popular among her fans and food lovers. The food blog covers everything from lip-smacking delicacies to several kitchen hacks for food. Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram is full of delicious recipes prepared by her. She started her carer as a model and then went on to release her cookbook.

Chrissy Teigen released her first cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016. After that she went on to release another book in 2018, Cravings: Hungry For More. In addition to this, she is also a popular actor and has been a part of several TV shows and films. With all that said, let’s take a look at Chrissy Teigen’s amazing apple crumble recipe.

Chrissy Teigen’s Apple Crumble recipe

Chrissy Teigen’s recipes are very easy to make most of the times. This apple crumble recipe is also very easy to make. It is also a healthy way and delicious way to add oats and apples to your everyday diet. Here is the full recipe by Chrissy Teigen.

Ingredients:

  • Unsalted butter to grease the pan
  • Around 2 and a half kg apples
  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 2 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/3 cup of oats
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 1 tsp of salt
  • ½ cup light brown sugar for oat topping
  • 1 cup of slivered almonds
  • Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for serving

Preparation

  • To prepare the fruit first, heat the oven to 350°F. Grease the baking dish with butter and set it aside. Thinly slice the apples after coring. Mix the apples with lemon juice, cornstarch, 1/3 cup sugar and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon. Put the mixture into the prepared baking dish.
  • Mix the oats, flour, salt remaining sugar and light brown sugar, slivered almonds 2tsp ground cinnamon in a large bowl. Add some butter and pinch it until the topping is in small clumps. Scatter the topping over the fruit.
  • Bake the mixture until the juices bubble around its edges and the topping turns golden. Bake it for around an hour. Let it cool for a bit. Serve the delicacy warm with some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

