Chrissy Teigen's Creative Fiesta Of Turning Taquitos To Nachos

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in America. Teigen has made an appearance in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the year 2010. The model is also known for hosting several popular tv shows including Lip Sync Battle. Apart from her career in modelling and television, Chrissy Teigen is well known for her cookbooks. She also has her own website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen that focuses on cookwares, knifing skills, recipes and other tips related to cooking and the kitchen. Her recipe for Taquito Nachos is widely popular among her fans. Check out how to prepare Taquito Nachos like Chrissy Teigen:

Taquito Nachos like Chrissy Teigen

Nachos is one of the most popular Mexican dishes that includes tortilla chips that are covered with cheese. Nachos is a popular snack dish and appetizer. The model suggests taking some chipotle and jalapenos along with other essential ingredients like lime and onion and frying them in a skillet to enjoy the dish in a unique way.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Stunning Tattoos Fans Must Check Out; Pics Inside

Ingredients

For Taquitos

3/4 pound shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon chopped chipotle in adobo

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from the can

Juice and zest of 1 small lime

1 teaspoon chopped jalapeño pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 (8-inch) flour tortillas

Vegetable oil, for frying

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen To Reese Witherspoon: Celebrities' Epic Food Fails

For Topping

1 cup cheddar, Mexican blend, Pepper Jack

1 diced avocado

1 diced tomato

3 tbsp pickled jalapenos

2 tbsp red onion

2 tbsp cilantro leaves

1/2 cup sour cream

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Most-liked Posts On Instagram That Fans Must Check Out

Direction - 4 to 6 serves

Take the chicken, cilantro leaves, cream, jalapenos, chipotle, sauce, lime juice, salt, zest in a bowl, and combine all of them. Take a tortilla and cut them into two pieces and add about 3 tbsp of filling and roll in the shape of a cylinder. Take the help of a took pick and secure the cylinders.

Take oil in a skillet, wait until it reaches 350 degrees F. Take the taquitos and add them to the hot pan and make sure that the toothpicks are facing in the upwards direction. Fry and wait until they turn golden on the bottom side and carefully remove the toothpicks.

Take oven and preheat to 375 degrees F and arrange the taquitos and top it with cheese. Bake until the toppings of the cheese melt. Take avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapenos and sprinkle it all over the taquitos. One can top it with sour cream and serve.

ALSO READ | Best TV Shows Of Chrissy Teigen That Fans Must Add To Their Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.