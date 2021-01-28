'Bridgerton' Quiz: How Well Do You Know About The Show? Take This Quiz And Find Out.

Quick links:
Bridgerton is a new Netflix show that has got some amazing response from the audience. It is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on the novels written by Julia Quinn. The show premiered on Netflix on Christmas and is all set to renew for a second season.
Bridgerton cast includes actors like Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, and Bessie Carter. Pennyworth's Polly Walker, Johnny English's Ben Miller are also a part of the Bridgerton cast. If you consider yourself a true Bridgerton fan then take the following Bridgerton quiz to know how much you actually know about the Bridgerton world.
The quiz will be based on facts and Bridgerton trivia.
1) Which Bridgerton is closest in age to their spouse?
2) How many books are in the Bridgerton series?
3) Who in "To Sir Philip, With Love" was the mother of Oliver and Amanda?
4) Name the book on which the first season of Bridgerton is based?
5) What is the name of Duke and Duchess Castle?
6) What is the name of Featherington housekeeper?
7) How did Anthony and the Duke first meet?
8) How are the Bridgerton siblings named?
9) How many Bridgerton siblings are there in total?
10) Which Bridgerton spouse once worked for Lady Bridgerton as a lady's maid?
11) Which couple named their first child after the late Lord Bridgerton?
12) Whose wife had been briefly married before?
13) Daphne has how many costume changes in the first season?
14) Which Ariana Grande song featured in the film?
15) Which actor narrated the story as Lady Whistledown?
1) Eloise
2) 8
3) Mariana
4) The Duke and I
5)Clyvedon Castle
6)Mrs. Varley
7) They attended Oxford together
8) Alphabetically
9) 8
10) Sophie
11) Anthony and Kate
12) Gregory
13) 104
14) Thank u, next.
15) Julie Andrews.
