'Bridgerton' Quiz: How Well Do You Know About The Show? Take This Quiz And Find Out.

Bridgerton is a new Netflix show that has got some amazing response from the audience. It is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on the novels written by Julia Quinn. The show premiered on Netflix on Christmas and is all set to renew for a second season.

Bridgerton cast includes actors like Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, and Bessie Carter. Pennyworth's Polly Walker, Johnny English's Ben Miller are also a part of the Bridgerton cast. If you consider yourself a true Bridgerton fan then take the following Bridgerton quiz to know how much you actually know about the Bridgerton world.

Bridgerton Quiz

The quiz will be based on facts and Bridgerton trivia.

1) Which Bridgerton is closest in age to their spouse?

Colin

Hyacinth

Eloise

Francesca

2) How many books are in the Bridgerton series?

11

8

9

12

3) Who in "To Sir Philip, With Love" was the mother of Oliver and Amanda?

Hyacinth

Francesca

Mariana

Eloise

4) Name the book on which the first season of Bridgerton is based?

The Viscount Who Loved Me

An Offer From A Gentleman

The Duke And I

It's In His Kiss

5) What is the name of Duke and Duchess Castle?

Wilton House

Clyvedon Castle

Clerydan Castle

Hampton Palace

6) What is the name of Featherington housekeeper?

Mrs. Colson

Mrs. Cliffe

Mrs. Varley

Mrs. Goode

7) How did Anthony and the Duke first meet?

Introduced by a mutual friend

At a ball hosted by Lady Danbury

Attended a dueling class together

They attended Oxford together

8) How are the Bridgerton siblings named?

Alphabetically

Based on their star signs

After the doctor's name who was there during the birth

With the same letter as the month, they are born

9) How many Bridgerton siblings are there in total?

9

7

8

6

10) Which Bridgerton spouse once worked for Lady Bridgerton as a lady's maid?

Lucy

Sophie

Kate

Penelope

11) Which couple named their first child after the late Lord Bridgerton?

Anthony and Kate

Benedict and Sophie

Colin and Penelope

Daphne and Simon

12) Whose wife had been briefly married before?

Gregory

Simon

Phillip

Anthony

13) Daphne has how many costume changes in the first season?

23

89

104

98

14) Which Ariana Grande song featured in the film?

7 Rings

Thank U, Next

Bang Bang

Rain On Me

15) Which actor narrated the story as Lady Whistledown?

Julie Andrews

Nikkita Chadha

Emma Beattie

Ruby Stokes

Answer key to the quiz on Bridgerton trivia :

1) Eloise

2) 8

3) Mariana

4) The Duke and I

5)Clyvedon Castle

6)Mrs. Varley

7) They attended Oxford together

8) Alphabetically

9) 8

10) Sophie

11) Anthony and Kate

12) Gregory

13) 104

14) Thank u, next.

15) Julie Andrews.

