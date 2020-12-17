Where Is 'Daddy's Home 2' Filmed? List Of Location Where This 2017 Hit Comedy Was Filmed

Daddy's Home 2 is the sequel of the 2015 comedy Daddy's Home directed by Sean Anders. Daddy's Home 2 was released in the year 2017. The film is written by Sean Anders and John Morris. The film revolves around the perfect family Christmas theme. If you are wondering about the Daddy's Home 2 filming locations, here's a list of places the film was shot.

Where is Daddy's Home 2 filmed?

Daddy's Home 2 was intensively shot in Massachusetts. According to IMDb, the various places where the filming of Daddy's Home 2 took place includes Great Barrington, Boston, Lawrence, Framingham (Filming City), Clinton, Concord (Scout House), Manchester-by-the-Sea (Masconomo Park), Wellesley (E. A. Davis Dept store), Framingham, (Framingham Middle school), Quincy, Cambridge, Hudson (Cabela's) and Clinton (Old Timer Restaurant) and Westford (Nashoba Valley Ski Area).

More about the locations used for the filming of Daddy's Home 2

Clinton - Old Timer Restaurant

The Old Timer restaurant is an actual hotel on 155 Chruch Street in Clinton, Massachusetts. This hotel was rebranded as a country-themed restaurant in the movie. Mark Walhberg was spotted walking out of this filing location as well. Check the photo here.

Concord - Scout House

According to Hollywood Filming Locations, The Santa Claus scene was shot at the Scout House located in Concord. The crew was spotted filming this scene on the road on April 3rd. See here.

Framingham - Framingham Middle school

The school shown in the movie is Framingham Middle School. But according to Hollywood Filming Locations, the crews were spotted at Walsh Middle School and Cameron Middle School. They also said that the stage used in the film is actually a stage from Walsh Middle School, located on 301 Brook Street in Farmingham.

Lawrence - Showcase Cinemas

As per NBC Boston, The crew was seen filming at the Showcase Cinemas. The scene that shows a theatre is located on 6 Chickering Street in Lawrence. The theatre is actually closed for services.

This holiday movie stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini and Alessandra Ambrosio. It is about Brat and Dusty who plan to give their children the best Christmas have to adjust to their fathers joining them over the holidays. This family drama-comedy is available on Amazon Prime Videos if you wish to watch it.

