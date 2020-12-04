Here Is All You Need To Know About The 'Nanny McPhee' Cast List And Their Characters

Nanny McPhee is a comedy fantasy film that was directed by Kirk Jones and was released in 2005. The plot of the film follows the story of a widowed father who has seven misbehaved children and finds trouble handling them. Several nannies quit their jobs because of the mischief that his children cause. He then hires nanny McPhee, through her magic powers and discipline brings a huge turn-around in the behaviour of the kids and the running of the house. Due to the nature of the story, the cast of Nanny McPhee is a big one. Let us have a look at them and the major characters of the film.

Nanny McPhee cast

Emma Thompson as Nanny McPhee

Emma Thompson has played the lead character in the Nanny McPhee cast, of the titular character. Emma Thompson is also responsible for scripting the film. Her role is that of the nanny who puts the chaotic house of the Browns’ in order with her magic tricks and strong foothold. Emma Thompson has appeared in a number of films in the Harry Potter series along with roles in films like Men in Black 3 and Johnny English Strikes Again. She has also had a long career in screenwriting.

Colin Firth as Cedric Brown

Colin Firth has played another key role among the Nanny McPhee characters. He has played the role of a father of seven children, who become difficult to handle after the death of his wife and goes on to hire Nanny McPhee to set things in order. The actor has worked in several films throughout his career, with his role in the Mamma Mia series being one of the popular ones.

Thomas Sangster as Simon Brown

Thomas Sangster has played the role of Simon Brown in the cast of Nanny McPhee. He has played the role of Simon Brown, the eldest child among his siblings in the Brown family. Thomas Sangster has worked in several popular projects such as the Game Of Thrones series, Maze Runner film series and more. He quite recently appeared in The Queen’s Gambit.

Kelly Macdonald as Evangeline

Kelly Macdonald has played the role of another maid in the Brown family in the Nanny McPhee cast. She has worked in other known film projects such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Black Mirror and more. She has been nominated for a Golden Globe award and has also won an Emmy award.

