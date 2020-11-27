'Cocoon' Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Oscar Winning Movie

Cocoon is a science fiction film with elements of comedy and drama. The film released in the year 1985 and revolved around a group of elderly people rejuvenated by aliens. The Ron Howard directorial was mostly filmed in St Petersburg, Florida. A sequel of the film, Cocoon: The Return, was released in 1988, in which almost all of the original cast reprised their roles. Read on to know about the cast of this sci-fi film from the 80s which won the Academy award for the Best visual effects in 1985.

Cocoon cast

Wilford Brimley

Wilford Brimely played the role of Ben Luckett in the 1985 film. He played one of the lead roles in the sci-fi drama. The actor recently passed away in August 2020 at the age of 85. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then started a career as an actor. His most famous films include The China syndrome, The Thing, Tender Mercies and The Natural. Brimley's onscreen breakthrough came when he was cast in the popular 1970s television series The Waltons.

Don Ameche

The cast of Cocoon includes Oscar-winning actor Don Ameche, who won the Academy Award for the best actor in a supporting role for his role as Art Selwyn in Cocoon. The actor passed away in the year 1993 at the age of 85. He started his career in 1930 as a radio star and went on to do films like Clive of India, One in a million, Fifty roads to town and You can't have everything.

Hume Cronyn

Cocoon characters include Joe Finley played by Hume Cronyn. The Canadian actor passed away in 2003 at the age of 91. His most known works include Phantom of the Opera, The Cross of Lorraine, The Seventh Cross and The Bride goes Wild. His radio appearances include programs like Suspense and Philip Morris Playhouse.

Brian Dennehy

Cocoon cast includes Brian Dennehy as Walter. Brian passed away this year in April at the age of 81. He won two Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, and a Golden Globe, and received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Dennehy had roles in over 180 films and in many television and stage productions. His film roles included First Blood, Gorky Park, Silverado, Presumed Innocent and Knight of Cups.

Steve Guttenberg

Steve Guttenberg portrayed the role of Jack Bonner in Cocoon. Apart from being an actor, the 62-year-old is a businessman, author, producer and director. He is known for his lead roles in Hollywood films of the 1980s and 1990s, including Police Academy, Three Men and a Baby, Diner, The Bedroom Window, Three Men and a Little Lady, The Big Green and Short Circuit.

