'Holiday Spin' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 2012 Dance Film And Their Characters

Holiday Spin is a 2012 movie classic Lifetime original movie. The movie is helmed by Jonathan A. Rosenbaum. It was widely loved by the audiences. The plot of the movie revolves around a dancer who is looking forward to being a fighter. But in a tragic accident, he loses his mother is forced to live with his father who abandoned him as a child. The movie was an emotional roller-coaster for the audiences. If one wants to know who stared in this film, this article provides all the details of the same.

Here are the details about the cast of Holiday Spin

Allie Bertram as Pia

Allie Bertram plated the character of Pia in the film. Pia is one of the competitors at the Holiday Spin dance competition. She is one of the best and toughest of the participants to beat. In the end, she participates with Blake in the competition. This is one of the most interesting of the Holiday Spin cast.

Garrett Clayton as Blake

Garrett Clayton played the character of Blake in the film. Blake is the protagonist of the film. He and his mother meet with an accident which proves to be fatal for his mother. Since he is a minor, he is forced to live with his father who abandoned him when he was a child. He gears up to participate in the Holiday Spin dance competition.

Karen Olivo as Emily

Karen Olivo played the character of Emily in the film. Emily is Blake’s father’s second wife. She lives with her husband at a dance studio owned by him. This is one of the most interesting of the Holiday Spin cast.

Erika Eleniak as Roxy

Erika Eleniak played the character of Roxy in the film. Roxy is Blake’s real mother. She meets with an accident and dies instantly. She, too, owned a dance studio in Charlotte, NC.

Ralph Macchio as Ruben

Ralph Macchio played the character of Ruben in the film. Ruben is Blake’s father but had abandoned him when he was a child. He takes Blake under his care after Roxy passes away. This is one of the most interesting of the Holiday Spin cast.

Benji Schwimmer as Rob

Benji Schwimmer played the character of Rob in the film. Rob is Ruben’s prodigal son who is exceptionally talented at dancing. He, too, has registered to participate in the Holiday Spin competition. He gets interested in Pia but she turns him down.

