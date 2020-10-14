Conchata Ferrell From 'Two And A Half Men' Also Featured In These Shows & Movies

Actor Conchata Galen Ferrell is most known for playing the role of Berta the housekeeper in the 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men. Conchata Ferrell as Berta was one of the most iconic parts of the show. She was known for her gruff presence and amusing line delivery. Unfortunately, Conchata Ferrell passed away just a few days ago on October 12, 2020.

Conchata Ferrell featured in 212 episodes of Two and a Half Men. However, the comedy sitcom was not the only show she worked for. If you loved Conchata Ferrell in Two and a Half Men then here are a few other shows/movies that featured her prominently.

Conchata Ferrell's shows and movies other than Two and a Half Men

Maude

Maude was Conchata Ferrell's debut series. She played the role of Rita Valdez for an episode of Maude. The show was a sitcom that aired from 1972 to 1978. It told the story of a liberal woman who strongly supported women's rights and racial equality.

Nadia

Nadia was a made-for-television biopic about the Olympic gymnast Nadia Comăneci. Conchata Ferrell played the role of Mili Simonescu in the film. The movie showcased the life and downfall of Nadia Comăneci and how she rose back to prominence after a few years.

E/R

E/R was an American sitcom about a hospital that aired from 1984 to 1985. The show also starred popular actors like George Clooney and Mary McDonnell. Conchata Ferrell played the role of Head Nurse Joan Thor for all episodes of the series.

L.A. Law

L.A. Law featured Conchata Ferrell as Susan Bloom in season 6. She was a major character during that season and was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance. L.A. Law aired from 1986 to 1994.

Peaceable Kingdom

Peaceable Kingdom was a 1989 American drama show that starred Conchata Ferrell in a prominent role as Kate Galindo. The show was cancelled after seven episodes, but there are a total of 12 episodes available for viewing. The show also starred Lindsay Wagner, Melissa Clayton, and Michael Manasseri.

[image source: @conchataferell Instagram]

