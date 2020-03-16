'Contagion' Becomes One Of The Most Watched Films Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion has become one of the most-watched films amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. In wake of how quickly the virus is spreading, a lot of people are under self-quarantine, either because they've displayed symptoms, or because they want to avoid contracting the disease. And they have to pass their time somehow.

Most people have taken to watching disaster movies, and movies based on virus outbreaks to get an idea of how the world would handle the exact situation.

Contagion trends on Amazon Prime and iTunes

People are so intrigued by the movie, that it scaled up straight to near the top of the charts, and remained in the second place after the incredibly famous Harry Potter franchise, as per reports. The drama is reportedly trending on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes and people are curious to see how a pandemic worked out in the world of film. The film’s high-profile ensemble cast includes Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, and Jennifer Ehle, which has also drawn audiences to watch it.

we rewatched contagion last night and let me tell you what that was a big time mistake smh — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 14, 2020

I, like many, decided to rewatch ‘Contagion’, Steven Soderbergh & Scott Z Burns horribly prescient virus drama. I’d say that it’s a good film to watch right now as, though it’s bleak and sobering, it offers a glimmer of hope at the end. Two thumbs up (hands firmly in pockets tho) — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 14, 2020

That movie will mess you up, especially in a time like this.



So many similarities to what's going on. Someone did their research when writing that script. — Brad (@Bruce_Leroy) March 14, 2020

About the plot

The plot of the movie revolves on a virus called MEV-1. It originates in Asia and is very communicable. The virus transmits through touch and shows symptoms like cough and cold. It spreads rapidly and kills 26 million people around the world. The movie tackles the concepts of social distancing as well as the spread of misinformation in the digital age.

