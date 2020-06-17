Craig Armstrong's Background Score For 'Moulin Rouge' And Other Films

Craig Armstrong, a Scottish composer, is known for film scores. His works are widely revered amongst fans and the composer has also bagged numerous honourable awards and accolades. Craig Armstrong has several solo records that are highly lauded by his fans. His works in movies remain widely popular including background score for some of the most popular films like Leonardo Dicaprio's The Great Gatsby and several others. Having said that, here are the films in which Craig Armstrong provided background score.

Craig Armstrong has provided background score to these films

Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge is directed by Baz Luhrmann and the movie features Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent and Richard Roxburgh. The movie that released in the year 2001 won awards and accolades including Oscars under various categories like actor's performance, costumes, and its background score. Craig Armstrong's score for the flick fetched him American Film's Institute Award for Composer of the Year. He also bagged Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards.

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby helmed by Baz Luhrmann features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, Jason Clarke, and Elizabeth Debicki. The flick also features Amitabh Bachchan as Meyer Wolfsheim. The 2013 film is praised for several aspects including acting performances, visuals, cinematography and soundtracks. One of the highest-grossing films bagged Craig Armstrong the AACTA Awards and he was nominated for Oscars Awards for his score.

Willian Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and co-produced by Baz Luhrmann and Gabriella Martinelli, the flick features Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, Brian Dennehy, John Leguizamo, Pete Postlethwaite, Paul Sorvino and Diane Venora in key roles. The critically acclaimed movie received positive reviews from the viewers and DiCaprio even fetched a Silver Bear Award. This is yet another film that fetched Craig Armstrong an award for his best background score. The composer won BAFTA Awards.

Ray

Craig Armstrong won Grammy Award for Best Original Score for the flick Ray. The Taylor Hackford directorial features Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix, Terence Dashon Howard, Larenz Tate, Richard Schiff and Regina King in pivotal roles. Jamie Foxx became the second actor to bag all the prominent five lead actor awards. Armstrong also fetched Grammy Award for the 2004 flick.

The Incredible Hulk

Craig Armstrong composed the score for the flick The Incredible Hulk, which is helmed by Louis Leterrier. The film features Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell and William Hurt in key roles. The movie received wide praise for its storyline and performance by the actors.

