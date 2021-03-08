Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: 'Nomadland' & 'The Crown' Dominate The List

The 26th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which honours some of the best film and television of the year, were presented on Sunday, March 7. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually via Zoom with celebs joining the Award function from all over the world. For the Film’s section, Mank led the pack of nominees as the most-nominated with 12 nominations which were followed by Minari with 10 nominations and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with 8. When it came to TV, The Crown and Netflix’s Ozark dominated the list with 6 nominations each. Here, we have compiled the list of winners across each comedy from Film to Television:

FILM:

Best Picture - Nomadland

Best Director - Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Actor - Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actress - Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor - Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress - Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Young Actor/Actress - Alan Kim for Minari

Best Acting Ensemble - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Screenplay - Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay - Nomadland

Best Production Design - Mank

Best Cinematography - Nomadland

Best Costume Design - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Editing - Sound of Metal & The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Hair and Makeup - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Visual Effects - Tenet

Best Score - Soul

Best Song - One Night in Miami (Speak Now)

Best Foreign Language Film - Minari

Best Comedy - Palm Springs

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series - The Crown

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Emma Corrin for The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Michael K. Williams for Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Comedy Series - Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Daniel Levy for Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series - The Queen's Gambit

TV Movie - Hamilton

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie - John Boyega for Small Axe

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Donald Sutherland for The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America

Best Talk Show - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Best Comedy Special - Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

