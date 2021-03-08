Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: 'Nomadland' & 'The Crown' Dominate The List

The 26th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which honours some of the best film and television of the year, were presented on Sunday, March 7. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually via Zoom with celebs joining the Award function from all over the world. For the Film’s section, Mank led the pack of nominees as the most-nominated with 12 nominations which were followed by Minari with 10 nominations and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with 8. When it came to TV, The Crown and Netflix’s Ozark dominated the list with 6 nominations each. Here, we have compiled the list of winners across each comedy from Film to Television:
FILM:
- Best Picture - Nomadland
- Best Director - Chloé Zhao for Nomadland
- Best Actor - Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Best Actress - Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman
- Best Supporting Actor - Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best Supporting Actress - Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Best Young Actor/Actress - Alan Kim for Minari
- Best Acting Ensemble - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best Original Screenplay - Promising Young Woman
- Best Adapted Screenplay - Nomadland
- Best Production Design - Mank
ALSO READ| Golden Globes 2021 Winners Full List: 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Schitt's Creek' Win Big
- Best Cinematography - Nomadland
- Best Costume Design - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Best Editing - Sound of Metal & The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best Hair and Makeup - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Best Visual Effects - Tenet
- Best Score - Soul
- Best Song - One Night in Miami (Speak Now)
- Best Foreign Language Film - Minari
- Best Comedy - Palm Springs
ALSO READ| Chadwick Boseman Film 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Major Accolades At Critics Choice Super Awards
TELEVISION:
- Best Drama Series - The Crown
- Best Actor in a Drama Series - Josh O'Connor for The Crown
- Best Actress in a Drama Series - Emma Corrin for The Crown
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Michael K. Williams for Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Gillian Anderson for The Crown
- Best Comedy Series - Ted Lasso
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek
ALSO READ| 'The Crown' & 'Ozark' Rule Critics Choice Awards 2021 Nominations, HBO Max Shows Bag 2nd Spot
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Daniel Levy for Schitt's Creek
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
- Best Limited Series - The Queen's Gambit
- TV Movie - Hamilton
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie - John Boyega for Small Axe
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit
- Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Donald Sutherland for The Undoing
- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America
- Best Talk Show - Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Best Comedy Special - Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
ALSO READ| Katy Perry Believes Orlando Bloom Is 'little Overdressed' For Critics Choice Awards 2021; Watch
(Promo Image Source: Stills from Nomadland & The Crown)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.