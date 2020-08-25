Amaal Mallik Slams Salman's Fans In Twitter Battle, Says 'he Won't Tolerate Abuse'

Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik recently indulged in a Twitter battle with fans of Salman Khan. The singer concluded the ugly Twitter battle by tweeting that while he respects Salman Khan a lot, abuses from his fans shall not be received well by him. He added in his tweet that Salman Khan fans started trolling him just because he said that Salman Khan was not his ‘favourite actor’.

Amaal Mallik and Salman Khan fans Twitter battle

On Monday, Amaal Mallik had taken to his Twitter handle and had expressed that he would answer questions from his fans as well as trolls. When questions started pouring in, he was asked to say a few words for Salman Khan. Mallik replied that Salman Khan “is still a superstar and a great entertainer!”

Another netizen commented on that and wrote that Mallik is “boot licking” Salman, despite knowing that he is not the best actor. Amaal replied to this and wrote, “Actor bola hi nahi, actor favourite to SRK hai” (Never said actor, favourite actor is still SRK). This particular statement was not received well by the fans of Salman Khan and they started sending hate to the singer.

Several fans reminded Amaal that it was Salman Khan only who had given him his breakthrough. Several other fans of Salman wrote that Amaal is an ungrateful actor. A netizen tweeted that she shall unfollow Amaal because she followed him only because of Salman.

Singer Amaal Mallik defended himself and claimed that he did not say anything against Salman Khan. The singer explained that he still loves and respects Salman Khan a lot. However, when some trolls became abusive and started sending threats to him, he started replying to them in their way.

Amaal tweeted that if fans of Salmaan Khan think that they can troll and abuse in his name, they are wrong. The singer wrote that he would not take any of the abuses just because they are coming from the fans of a ‘superstar’. A netizen also tweeted that he thought Amaal Mallik was the son of Anu Mallik.

To this, Amaal replied, “thank God, I am not”. This further enraged netizens and they claimed that the young singer does not respect his seniors in the industry. To that, Amaal replied that he respects Anu Mallik as a musician but thinks of him otherwise due to his alleged behaviour by other people in the industry. Check out the tweets below.

Image credits: Amaal Mallik Instagram

