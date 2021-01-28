Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Move Into Their New Malibu Mansion; Read More

The relationship of Dakota Johnson and 'Coldplay' singer Chris Martin is very much official and known to all, as the couple is reportedly all set to get married. Both of them have been in the news in recent times, especially after the rumours of their engagement started doing rounds. It has now been learnt that with an aim to begin their married life together, the couple has moved in together in a rather expensive house in Malibu. Here is what you need to know about their new mansion along with other details about the huge property.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s new mansion

The celebrity couple has officially moved into their new luxurious mansion in Malibu, and they have evidently gotten a good deal as well, according to New York Post. They have bought it on a price of $ 12.5 million, while it was earlier priced at $14 million. The mansion reportedly has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a total space of 5,338 square feet, to be exact. The said estate also comes with a two-storey guest house, that also has a game room, along with a pool as well as a spa.

Dakota Johnson’s new home in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/0GEXPCwnTy — dakota johnson doing things (@DMJdoingthings) January 21, 2021

The property also has strong security measures and is completely gated, preventing any types of intruders. The large mansion also has scenic views of the ocean and also has multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. The location of the area is also very convenient, being only a short distance away from the beach and shops as well.

The purchase of the house has also given the couple a permit to build a tennis court. Dakota Johnson’s new home with Chris comes only after a short while after she had bought another house in Los Angeles, but the actor will likely hold on to that house for the foreseeable future as well.

Chris and Dakota had been dating each other since 2017. The couple had even broken up for a short while, but got back together and are now rumoured to be engaged. Dakota, most popular for her work in the Fifty Shades film series, will be next seen in The Lost Daughter.

