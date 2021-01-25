Where To Watch 'Our Friend' Movie? Complete Details About The Streaming Of This Film

Our Friend narrates the story of Nicole and Matthew Teague. The trouble starts with Nicole battling cancer. The husband comes to know that his wife has only six months before she loses her life to cancer. It is then that their best friend, Dane, moves in with them to help them out. He takes care of the couple when others criticize him for staying with the couple. The best friend leaves his own life and comes to their home and brings about changes that have a profound effect on the couple.

The cast of the film Our Friend consists of Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Jake Owen, Cherry Jones, Isabella Rice, and others. Gabriela Cowperthwaite is the director of the film. The film is based on the book The Friend by Matthew Teague.

Where to watch Our Friend movie?

Where to watch Our Friend movie is a frequently asked and searched question by the audiences. Since the film was released during this ongoing global pandemic, many audiences might think it twice before going to the theatres to watch this amazing film. However, there is good news for the fans of Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel. 'Our Friend' streaming will be available as rent on-demand from 22nd January.

As per a report on decider.com, audiences can watch this film on popular streaming services like Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DirecTV, Alamo, Redbox, AMC Theatres, Xfinity, and FandangoNow. However, this film is not available on other popular streaming services like Netflix. The prices of Our Friend streaming will depend on the platform that you choose to select for viewing purposes. Most of the at-home premiere will charge $19.99 for 48 hours of viewing on rent.

Our Friend watch online facility will be of great help for those audiences who want to enjoy the film of their favourite stars without the fear of contracting the virus. The film is not available to watch online for free. To watch the film, the individual will either have to buy or rent the film as VOD.

Our Friend rating

The film has received a high rating of 7.1/10 on IMDB by the audiences. Poignant and nuanced performances by the amazing cast coupled with the emotional storyline were what the audiences appreciated about this film. The audiences were also moved to tears due to the wonderful friendship shown between these three characters.

