Dan Levy's New SNL Tradition Continues, Regina King Leaves Sweet Note For Rege-Jean Page

Dan Levy has started a new tradition on SNL. The Schitt’s Creek creator left a sweet note for Regina King as she was next in line as the guest host. Regina abided by Levy’s sweet gesture and left a note for Bridgerton actor Rege Jean Page.

Dan Levy’s new SNL tradition continues with King and Page

Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy recently hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Levy’s skits on the show were very well received by the audience. As Dan Levy was ready to bid adieu, he left a sweet note for the next host in line Regina King. The One Night in Miami director shared Dan Levy’s note on her Instagram story.

The note read, “Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan”. Regina clicked a selfie with this note and further added, “Awww. You’re the best @instantdanjlevy. You crushed it! #SNL”. Take a look at Regina King’s Instagram story here.

Regina King on SNL was another successful show for the network. This was the first time the Watchmen actor was hosting the show. Regina King’s monologue received immense support from Kenan Thompson who called out audience members who were not responding to King’s jokes and one-liners.

Soon, the scene changed, and Cecily Strong became King’s matchmaker, the Watchmen actor was then filing a “legitimate lawsuit” against Gorilla glue. As Regina King’s hosting duties came to an end, she followed in on Levy’s footsteps.

She left a sweet note for Rege Jean Page. Page clicked a selfie with King’s note that read, “Rege-Jean, you got this. And you are going to be amazing!!! I’m a big fan – Regina K”. The Bridgerton actor responded to King and wrote, “Thank you @iamreginaking. The feeling is very mutual”. Take a look at Rege Jean Page’s Instagram story here.

Rege Jean Page’s performance was loved by fans just like his previous Saturday Night Live hosts. During his hosting duties, Page made fun of his role on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. The SNL permanent cast members seemed to be obsessed with the show. No wonder, Chloe Fineman appeared during Page’s monologue dressed as the Duke’s love interest Daphne Bridgerton.

