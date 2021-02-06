Dan Levy Receives A 'threat' From Aidy Bryant Ahead Of Hosting The Next SNL Episode

After John Krasinski hosted the January 30 episode of SNL (Saturday Night Live), the official Instagram page announced the next host to be Dan Levy. The fans of the show Schitts’ Creek rejoiced after hearing the news. Aidy Bryant, or Aidy B, who has been a part of SNL since 2012, in a recent promo of the next episode, threatened Dan Levy to make it funny. Read on to find out more about it.

Phoebe Bridgers and Dan Levy on SNL

Saturday Night Live is a sketch comedy show on American television. However, it has gotten fans all around the world. SNL makes comedy sketches with famous actors, which are parodies of the ongoing politics or of the pop-culture elements. Recently, the star of Schitts' Creek Dan Levy, was announced as the host for the next episode. After receiving a Golden Globes nomination for Schitt's’ Creek this year, his fans are excited to watch Dan Levy on Saturday Night Live, hosting it. He, along with the singer and song-writer, Phoebe Bridges will star in the next episode.

The official Instagram page of SNL posted a short promo video for this upcoming episode. Aidy Bryant, who is loved for her spot-on comic acts and perfect comic timings, is also in the video. Bringing her comic acting to the surface, Aidy says to Dan and Phoebe, “This one better be funny, guys!” She follows it up by ‘threatening’ Dan, saying, “Dan, I’m expecting a big commitment from you.” Dan nods to her threat, with an ‘absolutely’.

Phoebe Bridgers, whose songs are known for their dark and devastating themes and lyrics, gets a hilarious request from Aidan. After threatening Dan, Aidan says to Phoebe, “I expect your songs to be hilarious! Weird-Al level.” Phoebe, trying not to laugh, says that they are not. Hearing this, Aidy hilariously and dramatically freaks out about the fate of their upcoming SNL episode.

The promo clip follows up with another request, this time from Dan Levy. He asks Phoebe Bridgers if she will write one of her songs about him. After Phoebe says that she might not, Aidy quickly follows up saying that she will. The fans of SNL, Dan Levy, Phoebe Bridgers, and Aidy B are going crazy about this announcement.

