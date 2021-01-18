Dave Bautista Offers Money To Find Who Scratched 'Trump' On Manatee's Back; See His Tweet

WWE and Hollywood star Dave Bautista recently took to Twitter and offered a huge sum of money to anybody who finds the person who scratched the word 'Trump' onto a manatee's back. Dave Bautista expressed his displeasure over the cruel act towards the marine mammal. Read on to know about the prize money he has offered and his tweet regarding the same.

According to a report by The Sun, WWE wrestler and Blade Runner actor Dave Bautista took to Twitter to express his displeasure over an appalling incident, where an unknown person scratched the word 'Trump' on a manatee's back. His tweet read, "If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000." The manatee was found Sunday in the Homosassa River north of Tampa, Florida and the US Fish and Wildlife Service have launched an investigation into the disgusting incident. See the image of the manatee here, on whose back the word was scratched.

Jaclyn Lopez, the director at the Centre of Biological Diversity in Florida, stated that manatees are not billboards and people shouldn't be messing with those sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason. She further added that however this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws. Manatees are protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act and are also federally protected by both the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. You can see Dave Bautista's tweet here, where he talks about the reward prize of $20,000.

If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward! https://t.co/CGa2EIhrEQ — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 12, 2021

Dave Bautista's net worth

According to a report by celebrity net worth, the American actor and wrestler has a net worth of around $16 million. Bautista started his career with professional fighting, although he later moved into acting with considerable success. He began his wrestling career in the year 1999 and signed with the World Wrestling Federation in 2000. From 2002 to 2010, he gained fame under the ring name Batista and became a six-time world champion by winning the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Championship twice. His famous work in Hollwyood includes The Man with the Iron Fists, Spectre, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

