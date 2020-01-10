Is Dave Batista Hinting A Blockbuster Move To DC After WWE Retirement?

When it comes to making news, social media is Dave Batista’s favourite medium. Recently, The Animal posted a picture on social media. He juxtaposed his character Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise against Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. This led to a frenzy of speculation that The Animal may star in the sequel of Aquaman which already had Jason Mamoa in it.

Batista meets Warner Brothers: Reports

Last month, there were reports that former WWE superstar Batista had a meeting with executives from Warner Brothers (the studio behind the DC Comics productions). That led to rumours that The Animal was auditioning for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. Gunn also directed the two editions of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Interestingly, Batista’s former colleague John Cena is a part of the Suicide Squad.

One of the speculations is that Batista might play an antagonist in the DC movie, who would team up with Black Manta against Aquaman. But it could also be that Batista is just trolling his fans. It should be noted that DC movie Aquaman 2 and Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 are both slated to release in 2022. Also, Jason Mamoa once auditioned for Drax’s role but lost it to Batista. The post might be a reference to how both of them have achieved their superhero destinies. Time will tell if there is more to the post than what meets the eye.

Batista was an animal inside the ring. Now that he has crossed over to Hollywood, his journey of success continues. One of his most significant roles is being cast as Drax in the superhero franchise – Guardians of the Galaxy. His other projects include roles in Stuber, Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

