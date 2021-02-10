David Dobrik Returns To YouTube After A Gap Of 11 Months To Flaunt His New Mansion

David Dobrik is known for his YouTube vlogs featuring outrageous pranks and challenges. Dobrik's vlog channel has accumulated over 18 million subscribers and over 7.7 billion views. On February 9, he was finally back on his YouTube channel to flaunt his new mansion that had a fruit punch fountain. He was back on the platform after 11 months.

Also read: David Dobrik Surprises Halsey With 'first-ever Gift' For Her Baby; Find Out What It Is!

David Dobirk's new house

David uploaded a video on YouTube with the title I BOUGHT A NEW HOUSE!! (2021). The video starts with him driving the car. His friends were seen beside him who were blindfolded before he revealed his new mansion. As they entered the house and opened their eyes, they seemed immensely happy. His house has an infinity pool, a gigantic movie room, heated toilet seats and a water fountain that serves up fruit punch. When one of his friends asked about what was streaming out of the fountain, he replied saying it was the Hawaiian Punch. He also flaunted his new podcast studio, which will be used to record Views with David Dobrik & Jason Nash.

Also read: Jacqueine Fernandez Moves Into New Apartment Formerly Owned By Priyanka Chopra Jonas

David went silent on YouTube at the beginning of the global health crisis, last year. In his video named, SCARING KEVIN HART WITH A SNAKE!! (FREAKOUT) he claimed that it was “basically impossible to film the stuff we would normally want to film.” Yet, he uploaded some intermittent content in-between. He also revealed that his upcoming content will be different from regular.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Thanks People For Advice To Buy A New House, 'confused' Over What To Do Next

David Dobrik's net worth and more

David Dobrik is known for being the leader of the popular YouTube show The Vlog Squad. The show features his vlogs and comprises rotating selections of his friends' group. It was the fifth-most viewed creator channel on YouTube in 2019. He has voiced the role of Axel in The Angry Birds Movie 2. He was also one of the judges on Nickelodeon TV show America's Most Musical Family and hosted The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special. As per a report on HITC, David Dobrik's net worth is approximately $15 million. It has been observed that he showers his wealth on the people who are close to him.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's Glimpse Of Swanky New House Wows Celebs, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.