'Mank' Teaser Out; David Fincher's Film Gets Theatrical And Netflix Release Date

Mank is an upcoming biographical drama movie. It is directed by acclaimed filmmaker, David Fincher for Netflix. The first look photos from the project were released a few days ago, creating hype for the movie. Now, the makers have dropped the first teaser of Fincher’s forthcoming film.

Also Read | David Fincher's Upcoming Movie 'Mank' Set To Release On Netflix In December

'Mank' teaser trailer and release date out

Netflix has released the teaser of Mank, giving a glimpse of the project. The black and white film shows the battle between screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz with director Orson Welles over the screenplay credit for the 1941 movie, Citizen Kane. As it is a teaser, the scenes do not reveal much about the film but show the dark and grid tone used by David Fincher.

Along with the teaser, makers also revealed that Mank will also have a theatrical release. It will arrive in selected cinemas in November, with an exact date yet to be announced. The movie will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

Also Read | 'The Prom': First Look Featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And Others Out

Also Read | 'The Godfather: Making Of Movie' Gets Oscar Isaac And Jake Gyllenhaal As The Leads

Mank stars Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) in the titular role as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Tom Burke (The Musketeers) will be seen playing director Orson Welles, with Amanda Seyfried (Les Misérables) as Marion Davies, a Broadway actor who was a mistress to newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, essayed by Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). Randolph’s life is said to be the basis of Welles’ debut feature project, Citizen Kane. Mank also features Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Grossman, Jeff Harms and Leven Rambin.

Also Read | These David Fincher Films Should Be Part Of Every Movie Lover's Watchlist

David Fincher’s Mank is based on a script which was initially written by his father, late Jack Fincher. It is said to be written in the 1990s and David intended to film it after completing his 1997 movie The Game. However, it never came to success and Jack passed away in 2003. The project was officially announced in July 2019. The filming took place from November 2019 to February 2020 in Los Angeles. Mank is produced by Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, with cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt.

The movie marks David Fincher’s return as a feature film director. He last helmed the much-acclaimed Gone Girl in 2014. It was, both, a critical as well as a commercial success. He has not directed a film since then, with some of his projects failing to reach development. Fincher moved to television as he directed a few episodes and produced Netflix series Mindhunter and Love, Death & Robots. The fans of the renowned director are awaiting the release of Mank.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.