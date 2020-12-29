'Deadliest Catch' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them; Details Inside

Deadliest Catch is one of the most popular shows that talk about life at the sea and aquatic animals. The show has had a successful run since a decade and a half, with a large audience tuning in to watch the show on Discovery. This show talks about the various kinds of hazards, especially health hazards that come with this line of work. The show has been in the news recently due to the sudden and tragic death of one of the major Deadliest Catch cast members Nick McGlashan, who has been associated with this show for long. On that note, let us have a look at some of the major members of the cast of Deadliest Catch.

Deadliest Catch cast

Nick McGlashan

Nick McGlashan was one of the most prominent and regular members of the cast of Deadliest Catch, having appeared in several episodes of the show. He was born in Alaska in a family of commercial fishermen and himself started working on a boat when he was barely 13 years old, as reported in CNN. At just the age of 33, Nick passed away in Nashville with the events of his death still under investigation. He had been associated with this show since 2013.

Sig Hansen

Sig Hansen is one of the few members of the Deadliest Catch cast that has been associated with this show rights since its launch in 2005. Along with appearing on the show, Sig has also worked as a Technical Advisor in the episodes. His work in this show has increased his esteem in this field of work.

Jake Anderson

Jake is another long-running member of the cast of Deadliest Catch, being associated with the shows since 2007. The show has also seen some of the intense moments for the captain. This includes him getting informed of her sister’s sudden death while filming an episode in the fifth season, followed by his father’s death as well.

Keith Colburn

Keith Colburn is another important member of this show, having attracted to the lifestyle of fishing after he left his hometown in the age of 22. He has had a long experience in captain his boats and commanding and leading the crew. He has been associated with Deadliest Catch for a number of years, having appeared in several seasons and episodes of the show.

