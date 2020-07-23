Yuzvendra Chahal Net Worth, IPL Salary And List Of Endorsements On 30th Birthday

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a regular member of the Indian limited-overs set-up. Ever since his international debut in 2016, he has represented the country in 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is and he was part of India’s campaign at the 2019 World Cup. So far, the right-arm spinner has bagged 146 wickets across all his international appearances and he was the second cricketer in the world to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is.

Yuzvendra Chahal also represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. He turned 30 on Thursday, July 23. To commemorate the Yuzvendra Chahal birthday occasion, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth as well as his IPL salary for the much-awaited 2020 season.

🔸1st Indian bowler (Men's) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is

🔸2nd bowler to take 6 wickets in an ODI & a T20I

🔸Fastest Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets



Happy birthday, @yuzi_chahal! 🎂👏



📽️On his special day, let's revisit his stunning 6⃣-wicket haul against England 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal birthday: How much is Yuzvendra Chahal net worth and IPL salary?

Yuzvendra Chahal birthday: A look into Yuzvendra Chahal net worth and brand endorsements

According to powersportz.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹.33.6 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4.5 million) as of 2020. Some of Yuzvendra Chahal net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019.

The Yuzvendra Chahal net worth also includes income through his brand endorsement deals. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue. The 30-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his RCB teammates during the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal birthday: A look into Yuzvendra Chahal IPL salary for RCB

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Yuzvendra Chahal became one of the 13 players to be retained by RCB. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹6 crore (i.e. approximately USD $802,831) for the IPL 2020 season. Yuzvendra Chahal first joined the Virat Kohli-led RCB franchise in IPL 2014.

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth and Yuzvendra Chahal IPL salary for RCB information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth and Yuzvendra Chahal IPL salary figures.

Image credits: ICC Twitter