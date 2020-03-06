50 Cent Gloats About Demotion Of NYPD Cop Who Ordered To Shoot Him On Sight

50 Cent recently took to his Instagram to laugh at the NYPD cop who has allegedly ordered his colleagues to shoot 50 Cent on sight. He shared a picture of the officer, Emanuel Gonzalez. The Candy Shop singer captioned the post with, “Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 precincts. They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more Strap just a flashlight and badge. LOL HaHahahahahaha.”

According to a new publishing house, Gonzalez was shifted to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section. This gesture is a demotion from his former position as the commanding officer of Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Read more about 50 Cent and the NYPD police officer.

50 Cent's quarrel with the NYPD cop

In June 2018, Gonzalez allegedly asked his officers to “shoot him on sight” during roll call at the 72nd Precinct stationhouse. The officer was let off the hook last August as NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau couldn’t prove it was a legitimate threat. This had caused huge chaos and this particular gesture had an effect on the rapper.

He had also shared a now-deleted post that stated that he knew they were not going to do anything about this and thus stopped talking about it. He also wrote that “NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York. You just gotta be ready for whatever”.

50 Cent news

50 Cent recently made it to the headlines by sharing a sweet post for the now-deceased rapper, Pop Smoke, who was also from New York. He shared a picture on him on his private jet. He also mentioned that he was continuously listening to Pop Smoke while he was travelling. He felt moved by his songs and has decided to executive produce and finish his album for him. 50 Cent also shared a couple of pictures of other artists on his Instagram to ask for their help to complete Pop Smoke’s album.

