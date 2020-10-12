Did Dan Schneider Contribute To Amanda Bynes Having A Mental Breakdown?

Dan Schneider was the producer of the Nickelodeon channel, where Amanda Bynes was a very celebrated actor. In 2019, Amanda Bynes decided to terminate her contract with Dan Schneider and the public witnessed the actor’s mental breakdown. Many believe that the reason for Amanda’s condition is Dan Schneider and his wrong-doings. Read further ahead to know more about the reason for the actor’s condition.

Reason for Amanda Bynes’ mental breakdown?

All the while when Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider were working together, the rumours of his untowardly and short temperament with the young actresses was an open secret. Over the years, many of Amanda Bynes’ fans had raised their voice over the suspicion of the network executive's creepy and inappropriate behaviour towards his young female actors. The growing number of people who pointed out how some of Dan Schneider’s shows that often over-sexualized young teenage actors constantly reinforced the doubts of the fans. The best example of this would be Ariana Grande in iCarly.

i’m re-watching icarly and the obsession with feet is ... dan schneider is a sick sick man — gio ♡ she/THEY (@cybersaintt) October 11, 2020

Many people have even argued that the jokes made by the producer were silly comments that took on a whole new meaning under increased scrutiny. Dan Schneider had young and under-aged actors acting very suggestively for the camera. The incidents that built over the years are rumoured to have affected the mental health of Amanda Bynes and is said to have led to her mental breakdown.

On Friday, October 2, Amanda Bynes who had wiped her Instagram clean in July 2020, returned with a totally new look. She made her debut with a jet black hair with a side part and wispy bangs. The actor wore loose ripped jeans, a yellow flannel and a blacktop along with some of the edgy punk accessories. Amanda’s translucent glasses and septum piercing went perfectly with her black heart face tattoo, that she revealed to the public in December 2019. But, there was no caption on the post and the comments were disabled, but the Hairspray star has her fans with her new hair. It might even be possible for it to be a part of a larger unveiling of a new clothing brand called Matte Black.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from E, Meaww, and various other websites and media reports.

