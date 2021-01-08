Did Kanye West Have An Affair With Beauty Guru Cole Carrigan? Rumours Rife

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian is reportedly separating from husband Kanye West. The report about the Hollywood pair’s separation first appeared on Page Six. It also stated that Kim and Kanye have been living separately for months now. As fans on social media are still trying to process the news and trying to understand what is up with their favourite celebrity couple, several rumours have been making rounds on social media.

One of the most bizarre rumour suggests that Kanye West was involved with Jeffree Star. As the cheating rumours have become rife on social media, one of the latest ones suggests that Kanye was reportedly also involved with Beauty Guru Cole Carrigan. Find out what happened.

Cole Carrigan's alleged affair with Kanye West

According to a report in Distractify, a controversial Tik Tok influencer Ava Louise alleged that the rapper had an affair with beauty guru Cole Carrigan. According to the report, Ava told her followers in a TikTok video: "Now that Kim is finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I've been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye has been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru. Male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

In another duet TikTok video, Cole, who is a former Team 10 member, shared an alleged exchange between himself and Kanye's security guard, captioning the text message clip, "Not confirming or denying these texts between me and his security guard." There are also allegations that Cole performed "oral sex on Kanye.”According to the Distractify report, in another TikTok video, Cole claimed that he couldn't say too much because he didn't want to invite a "lawsuit from Kim Kardashian West.” The report also reveals that Cole went ahead and uploaded another TikTok video showing "receipts" of allegedly meeting with Kanye at the W Hotel on Nov. 24, 2020. However, these aren’t the only infidelity rumours circulating about Kanye West. Yesterday a shocking rumour started on Twitter suggesting that Kanye was involved with Jeffree Star as well.

HOWEVER: @ColeCarrigann in a tweet & Tiktok video seems to be suggesting the rumors with him & Kanye are true. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/6Bdgbfo4Hy — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 7, 2021

Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has started some bizarre rumours. But the Kanye West and Jeffree Star link-up rumour has trumped all other bizarre ones. According to a report by Insider, YouTuber and beauty entrepreneur Jeffree Star has responded to the rumour saying that he and Kanye West had a romantic entanglement. The 35-year-old beauty guru responded to these rumours in typical Jeffree Star fashion. He neither confirmed nor denied the rumour but used it as an opportunity to promote his own image. The star posted a new picture on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday with the caption "I'm ready for Sunday Service," poking fun at the rapper's well-known Christian gathering.

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

Source: Kim Kardashian & Cole Carrigan (Instagram)

