Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Refute Sexual Allegations By Ex-bodyguard; Read More

Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, face court charges after Jenner's former bodyguard Marc McWilliams sued them for sexual harassment, promoting a hostile working atmosphere, as well as racial and gender inequality and reprisals. The mother and the daughter have, however, refuted the charges against them. Recently, Jenner's lawyer issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight denying allegations that are part of a complaint recently brought against the reality star.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner's attorney, Marty Singer said that Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the utterly false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. He also said, "His absurd claims are plainly invented and are contradictory to readily proven evidence".

Singer further revealed that Kris never behaved sexually towards McWilliams. He also added that the security firm stopped assigning McWilliams to work at the Jenners after the guard had repeatedly been found sleeping in the car during his working hours.

He further added that McWilliams never made any allegations to his employer about Kris until he came up with this "absurd" argument a year later. Singer also noted that while Kardashian was called a defendant in the case, she was not accused of doing anything wrong, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this baseless case, they plan to immediately sue McWilliams and his lawyers for malicious prosecution, Singer said.

In response, McWilliams' lawyer, Sean Novak, told Entertainment Tonight, that the claim in the complaint as filed is based on true facts and evidence. He added that their company does not file 'frivolous' cases. He also added that their reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that they would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory.

Novak added that Mr McWilliams is the victim. He also added that the defendants are using this as a PR machine to mount a smear campaign against an employee they mistreated. He also said that they look forward to getting this to the Court.

About the case

Marc McWilliams, who previously served as part of Jenner's security team, argues that he was subject to a pattern of unwanted and inappropriate sexual advances and harassing misconduct while working for Jenner and her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.

It has also been revealed that he is seeking damages, including loss of income, special damages, general damages, back-pay, compensation and benefits due, punitive damages and attorney's fees, as well as court expenses and legal fees. He is also asking for a jury hearing.

