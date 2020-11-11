Does The Mom Die In 'The Impossible'? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Lucas' Mom

Does the mom die in The Impossible? Was one of the burning questions fans had after they watched the 2012 film The Impossible. Maria Belon was Lucas' mom in real life and she did manage to survive the horrific tsunami. According to a report by Mirror, Lucas' mom was having a good time by the pool while she was holidaying. However, things changed for the worse quickly when a 30 feet wave began advancing towards the shore.

Maria Belon, who is a doctor by profession, soon realised that the wave is a tsunami and tried her best to get away from the wave. She and her husband began to move away before the wave eventually hit the shore devouring everything in its way. The family tried their best to get away, however, Maria Belon got wounded after the wave caught onto her. She was dragged underwater and was submerged for over three minutes. However, the doctor somehow managed to regain consciousness and hung onto a tree. Maria Belon spoke to the above-mentioned news portal and told them that at that moment, she was convinced that she was close to death.

She also recalled the incident stating that they were having a good time at the hotel in Thailand. Her boys Lucas, who was ten at the time, Thomas, who was eight, and Simon, who was five, were playing nearby. She emotionally mentioned that she watched in horror as the waves carried her two youngest boys away along with several cars. Maria Belon said that when she saw the huge wave, she was terrified of the big black wall that stood in front of them. Maria says that she could see her sons playing and yelled at them to come back and retreat from where they were playing. However, her boys disappeared underwater. Speaking about her own condition, she said that she felt as if she was pushed against a wall when she got submerged. She added that the whole situation felt as if she was in a spin dryer. Maria continued to say that the doctors informed her that due to being submerged underwater for 3 minutes her lungs were filled with water.

