Tovino Thomas, who is a well-known actor from the south industry, recently encountered vandalism of one of his sets. The actor had teamed up with Basil Joseph for a superhero film titled Minnal Murali. According to a news portal, the film is expected to have a big budget. Amid all of this, the set of a church was destroyed by a gang of people. The makers have hence decided to take legal action against the group.

Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali' church set destroyed, makers proceed to take legal action

Tovino Thomas took to Twitter to share a few images of the set which had been destroyed by the group. In the caption, the actor wrote that the makers of the film had all the permissions to build the set at that particular place. Further on, Tovino Thomas mentioned that the makers even had a word with the authorities about the set, as they were planning to start shooting. The actor mentioned that the set was built at a considerably high cost and thus has caused them tremendous damage due to the set being destroyed now. He further added that as soon as the country went into lockdown, the makers and the cast and crew too decided to halt the shooting.

It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings. #MinnalMurali pic.twitter.com/myYXNWnm1n — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) May 25, 2020

In continuation, Tovino Thomas added that it was during this time when everyone was practising social distancing that the set was destroyed. The actor mentioned that a group of people happened to attack and destroy the set. The actor then added that the makers, along with him, are shocked and are still unsure as to what may have caused them to do such a thing. Further on, Tovino Thomas stated that this incident has caused them a lot of distress and anxiety.

Therefore, the makers have decided to go ahead with legal proceedings, according to a news portal. The first schedule of this film had already been wrapped up prior to lockdown. The movie is expected to have an amazing star cast, along with Tovino Thomas, hence fans too are quite excited for the film. Being a superhero film, the makers have even got Hollywood action choreographers on board to help with action sequences in the film. According to a news portal, the makers have also paid special attention to costume designing and hence Deepali Noor, who is known for her costume designs from popular films like I, Kaththi and Bangalore Days, will be working with them.

