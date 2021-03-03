Masaba Gupta Asks Fans What They Expect From 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her mother Neena Gupta. Both mother and daughter starred together in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, and the series received a positive response from everyone. The entrepreneur-actor Masaba Gupta also asked a question to all her fans while she shared a photo with her mother. She wrote in the caption and asked "What did you love most about Season 1 & what are you most looking forward to in Season 2?! Tell me in the comments below - Masaba Masaba Season 2 coming soon on @netflix_in – and this time it’s even more fun! #AbMenuMeinSabNew @viniyardfilms@ashviniyardi @chinxter @clickmadness @pixellatte@neena_gupta @neilbhoopalam #masabamasaba".

Masaba Gupta's question to her fans

Fans are showering love on her post and putting forward their suggestions for the sequel of Masaba Masaba. Several users suggested that they would love to see more about the obstacles she faces as well as how she crosses each hurdle and shine as a successful, independent woman. Whereas, several users also said that they just want to see the perfect chemistry of mother and daughter i.e... Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta. Check out some of the reactions below:

Masaba Gupta's social media presence

Masaba Gupta is very active on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently she shared her skincare routine with all her fans. In the video, she first made a cucumber puree with the help of a shredder. She then added a few drops of fresh lemon juice to the mixture. In the next step, she froze the mixture in a mold. She captioned her post and wrote "My skin brightening & awakening homemade hack! I rub the ice cube on my face first thing in the morning. p.s - All my homemade hacks are things that work personally for me - please be careful & maybe do a patch test if you plan to use them". Take a look at her post below.

Image Credits: @masabagupta Instagram

