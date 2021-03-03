'Thoda Zehar Roll Bhi Banwao': Netizens React To Unusual Chyawanprash Filled Cookies

A biscuit-manufacturing company has recently introduced an unusual combination of — chyawanprash in cookies and the concept has caused a stir on the internet. The pictures of cookies filled with chyawanprash went viral after a user shared the image of Unibic's Chyawanprash soft rolls. Netizens shared their reactions to this combination as they asked "is this for real".

Chyawanprash cookies

Good health and wellbeing have become of the utmost importance as the world battles with the coronavirus pandemic and immunity-boosting is one way to keep the disease at bay. During the pandemic, many brands introduced products that are beneficial health-wise and claimed to increase immunity. These chyawanprash biscuits are an addition to the same trend but going by the netizens' reactions, it seems that users are having a hard time digesting them.

While these cookies have been in existence for a long time, people started noticing them after the tweet of a user went viral. One user wrote, "Wondering for the taste of the cookie." Another user commented, "Kuch bhi Bana diya." Another person wrote "Just hell..Chwanprash is medicine dont use it like this." "What fresh hell is this?", commented another user. Another person commented, "I threw up inside my mouth."

one more day riding the carousel of "ayurvedic/naturals" business boom — Soumya (@bytesofnews) February 28, 2021

Thoda zehar roll bhi banwao .. seedha woi de dena ðŸ˜’ — Sandeep_Mufc (@Chote_Sardarji) February 28, 2021

I threw up inside my mouth ðŸ¤¢ — ProG (@Mrs_DoSoLittle) February 28, 2021

@Ayurveda ka naam leke log kuch b bechenge or log khayenge b@anandayubhu @jobanmodhaa — Vd. Sandeep Agrawal (@Drsande92788583) February 28, 2021

Now waiting for Kayam Churna filled samosas ðŸ¥´ðŸ¤¢ — ATom Cat (@asu1yk) February 28, 2021

This is like having achaar in a chocolate roll...damn i need some unsee juice now... — Vijay Vinith (@VijayVinith15) February 28, 2021

Is this for real!? — Kritika (@Kritika_simmi) February 28, 2021

Last year, dairy brand Amul came up with a range of products that were made out of immunity-boosting ingredients such as ginger, tulsi (Basil), Haldi ( Turmeric) etc. The company had also launched ‘Haldi ice cream’ as an addition to the ever-growing range, owing to its need due to the COVID-19 scare and had posted the announcement on its Twitter page. However, that is not the only ingredient in there. The tweet said that it also has milk, honey, pepper, dates, almond and cashew.

Enjoy a scoop of #Amul Haldi Ice cream power packed with the goodness of haldi, milk, honey, pepper, dates, almonds and cashew. Definitely the most fun way to good health. pic.twitter.com/QPUU6ISrTq — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 31, 2020

