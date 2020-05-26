David Warner has been making the headlines ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone across the globe to remain indoors. While many might assume that Warner's name is popping up for cricket-related activities, that is not exactly the case. David Warner, along with his wife Candice Warner and their three daughters, has been trying to come up with ways to while away the time and keep himself entertained during the lockdown. In fact, David Warner daughter got her father hooked on to the popular social media app - TikTok. The hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has quickly grown fond of the app and is regularly seen posting various TikTok videos on his Instagram handle. The recent David Warner TikTok video turned out to be quite an entertaining one.

SRH skipper David Warner channels his inner Thor in TikTok video

David Warner's epic fail at trying 'life hack' at home in latest TikTok video: Watch

A popular video on the TikTok portal is one of trying to eat corn off a drilling machine. There have been numerous hilarious versions of this same video on the app but David Warner's take on this is second to none. In the above video which was uploaded on his official Instagram handle, the IPL veteran can be seen trying to pull off the dangerous stunt.

As he starts the drill and attempts to rip off the corn with his teeth, one can hear a painful groan from David Warner. The video goes on to speculate that Warner's front two teeth come off as a result of this rather hazardous experiment. However, David Warner has been known to have a flair for theatrics on social media. With over 3 million followers on Instagram, Warner also warned his fans not to try the stunt at home. SRH fans were left thoroughly entertained as David Warner is one of the few cricketers keeping fans enthralled in the gloomy lockdown period. Earlier, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also responded to a David Warner TikTok video with great optimism.

IPL superstar David Warner daughter's TikTok antics

