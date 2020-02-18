'Star Wars' Creator George Lucas' Script To Be Used For 'Clone Wars' Final Season

Star Wars: The Clone Wars' seventh season is all set to conclude the series and be the final outing for the animated characters. The Star Wars saga has evidently spanned across decades and has entertained hardcore fans along with the general audience. But, after Disney brought the Star Wars franchise, it reportedly slashed down The Clone Wars show in order to focus on Star Wars' live-action properties. Now, it is reported that the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will use the script written by franchise creator George Lucas.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars to use George Lucas' script

It was reported back in January 2020 that Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be coming to Disney Plus streaming service in February end. This came after years of support shown by fans to keep the animated show airing. The show debuted back in 2008 and ran for six seasons before being called off by Disney in 2014. The idea behind making animated shows based on the prequel trilogy was reportedly done to explore and flesh out characters more deeply than what the films could do.

George Lucas had already written a complete seven-season arc for the characters even though they weren't in detail. The story arcs for Star Wars: The Clone Wars were written by George Lucas before Dinsey acquired Lucasfilms and the final season will use those following story arcs only. The first few episodes for the final season were already in production back in 2011-2012 before Disney called off the show indefinitely. This will make the final season for Star Wars: The Clone Wars also the final piece of Star Wars content with George Lucas' original vision.

