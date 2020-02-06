'Star Wars: Project Luminous' - Next Phase Of The 'Star Wars' Saga To Be Unveiled Soon

Disney brought in Star Wars almost a decade ago and has churned out a substantial amount of content for the franchise. As the skywalker saga has come to a close, Project Luminous will be taking over the future of upcoming narratives for Star Wars properties. The multimedia project will have creative control over both Star Wars books and comics and possibly films and television shows too.

Star Wars: Project Luminious

The Star Wars: Project Luminous is apparently all set to dive deep into the history of the Star Wars saga, almost 400 years before the current timeline which dealt with the conflict between Jedi and Sith. The project luminous will reportedly be a culmination of various stories from the 'High Republic Era', set centuries before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The era has been defined in Star Wars comic books as a time where the scientific, cultural and philosophical change started to take place in a Star Wars universe.

The 'High Republic Era' will also reportedly feature various Jedis leading missions to expand Jedi activity across the galaxy like building Jedi temples and preaching Jedi philosophy. The Star Wars comic books have been hinted at 'High Republic Era' in detail. It was defined as a time where people built a space station using all their resources in order to help travellers find their way and assist people in need.

And placed the Station in the Dark Zones of the Outer Rim so it would be used as a beacon to help travellers find their way, the more I hear about the High Republic the more I’m intrigued.#StarWars #StarWarsComics #HighRepublic #ProjectLuminous pic.twitter.com/LUU8T27FPR — Iain Kay (@starwarsiain) January 29, 2020

