Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Star Wars: Project Luminous' - Next Phase Of The 'Star Wars' Saga To Be Unveiled Soon

Hollywood News

'Star Wars' franchise is all set to showcase its next phase which will reportedly feature the 'High Republic Era'. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
star wars

Disney brought in Star Wars almost a decade ago and has churned out a substantial amount of content for the franchise. As the skywalker saga has come to a close, Project Luminous will be taking over the future of upcoming narratives for Star Wars properties. The multimedia project will have creative control over both Star Wars books and comics and possibly films and television shows too. 

Also read: Kathleen Kennedy confirms women filmmakers coming on-board for 'Star Wars' franchise

Star Wars: Project Luminious

The Star Wars: Project Luminous is apparently all set to dive deep into the history of the Star Wars saga, almost 400 years before the current timeline which dealt with the conflict between Jedi and Sith. The project luminous will reportedly be a culmination of various stories from the 'High Republic Era', set centuries before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The era has been defined in Star Wars comic books as a time where the scientific, cultural and philosophical change started to take place in a Star Wars universe. 

Also read: 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' had a secret George Lucas cameo?

The 'High Republic Era' will also reportedly feature various Jedis leading missions to expand Jedi activity across the galaxy like building Jedi temples and preaching Jedi philosophy. The Star Wars comic books have been hinted at 'High Republic Era' in detail. It was defined as a time where people built a space station using all their resources in order to help travellers find their way and assist people in need. 

Also read: Star Wars novels to read after watching Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Also read: 'Star Wars' movies: 5 uses of the Force that came out of nowhere

Also read: 'Star Wars' to get a female director soon? Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirms

Image courtesy - Star Wars Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA