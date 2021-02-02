Dustin Diamond Passes Away At 44, Know All About The 'Saved By The Bell' Actor's Life

Dustin Neil Diamond, popularly known as Dustin Diamond was an American actor and stand-up comedian who was best known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers throughout the Saved by the Bell franchise. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Florida recently, where he breathed his last. The cause of Dustin Diamond's death is lung cancer and he was 44 years old. Read on to know more about his personal life and works.

Also Read | 'Saved By The Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Dies Of Cancer At 44, Co-stars Pay Tributes

Dustin Diamond's early life and education and career

According to a report by BBC, Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond breathed his last on Monday morning, after battling stage 4 cancer. Dustin was Jewish and belonged to San Jose, California. He went to Zion Lutheran School and started his acting career as a child. He portrayed the character of Samuel Powers for thirteen years from its beginning as Good Morning Miss Bliss in 1988 through its final incarnation, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, that wrapped up in the year 2000. Diamond reprised his role in the follow-up series Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years. But he did not appear in the recent revival series. He was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Also Read | Dustin Diamond Aka 'Screech' Admitted To Hospital With Possible Cancer: Report

Dustin Diamond's sex tape

Dustin was sued several times for taxes and for missing mortgage payments. He allegedly made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. However, several years later Diamond stated in an interview on Where Are They Now? on the Oprah Winfrey Network that he was not actually in the sex tape; rather, a "stunt double" had his likeness added onto it. In the year 2015, Dustin was sentenced to serve three months in jail after stabbing a man at a Wisconsin bar.

Also Read | Dustin Diamond's Net Worth That You Must Check Out | Read Details

Dustin Diamond's death

Dustin Diamond died on Monday, February 1, 2021. The actor was battling cancer and was diagnosed with stage four small cell carcinoma. The actor’s spokesperson Roger Paul said in a statement that Dustin did not suffer and they are grateful that he did not lie submerged in pain. It is also said that his girlfriend Tash Jules and another friend were by his side in the hospital.

Also Read | Is Dustin Diamond Dead? Hoax Story Centering The 'Saved By The Bell' Actor Revealed

Image Credits: jaywizziel Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.