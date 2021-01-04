Dwayne Johnson's 2-year-old Daughter Finds Creative Excuse For Her Mess; WATCH

On January 3, Dwayne Johnson who is commonly known as The Rock from his professional wrestling years shared a video of his daughter Tiana. His daughter could be seen spreading the spaghetti strips all over the house and when confronted she has the perfect answer. Watch the whole video.

Dwayne Johnson's 2-year-old daughter shows her creative side

Dwayne Johnson posted a video of his daughter where he is asking about the mess that has been created in his house by 'someone'. However, when he asks the clever 2-year-old about who created the mess, she replies that she doesn't know and it may be the work of a spaghetti fairy. The 2-year-old does not seem to be getting any blame as she easily puts all the blame to the spaghetti fairy. Dwayne then captioned his post stating that this is 100% his kid as she is completely unflappable in the moment of crisis. He captioned his post saying "If I ever find this “Paghetti fairy”, who made all this mess I’m slappin’ its wings off. Baby Tia putting the heat on the “Paghetti fairy” as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying “she did it again?” is some of the funniest sh*t I’ve experienced in a long time. That’s my kid —unflappable in the moment of crisis." Take a look at his post.

See what Rock's fans wrote about this mischievous 2-year-old and her doings. While many of his contemporary celeb friends were cracking upon how she said that the spaghetti fairy "she did it again?" while the others were giving some parentings tips and a reality check to the 48-year-old father. See some of the comments from his post.

Image credits: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed Christmas week with his daughter. He posted some hilarious and adorable pictures with his daughter. In one of the pictures, the Jumanji fame actor can be seen holding a Barbie doll in hand and in another, he can be seen taking out the trash. Thus the actor jovially poked fun at himself as he posted glimpses of how his Christmas celebration went by this year.

