Gal Gadot As Cleopatra; Netizens Upset With The Racial Aspect Of Her Casting

Actor Gal Gadot is embarking on a new project along with Paramount Pictures. The actor took to her Instagram on October 12, 2020, to share the news with her fans. This, however, did not go down well with the netizens as they criticized severely. Take a look at the post and the comments.

Gal Gadot’s Instagram Post

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram on October 12, 2020 as she shared the news with her fans and followers about being a part of the upcoming project. She posted an old painting with the caption – “As you might have heard I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on International Day of the Girl! We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women.”

This, however, did not sit well with the followers of the actor as they went on to express the disapproval in the comments. While some mentioned the history and how Cleopatra being brown-skinned was ignored, the others questioned whether she will even portray the role properly and wished for an Egyptian actress to play the part. Have a look at the comments here.

Gal’s other post about her being Cleopatra

Gal Gadot had earlier also shared pictures of articles on the web on her Instagram, which spoke about her and Patty Jenkins teaming up for the project. Through her caption, she expressed her excitement for the new project. Her caption said – “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more excited and grateful about this A team!!”

