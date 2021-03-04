Nick Jonas On How His Songs '2Drunk' And 'Delicious' Explore The Theme Of Indulgence

As Nick Jonas has been waiting for his upcoming studio album Spaceman to release, he recently shared an interesting trivia about two new songs from his new album. He shared how the songs 2Drunk and Delicious will explore the theme of Indulgence and other methods that they used to push beyond. Nick Jonas then explained the theme of Indulgence to all his fans so that they could know more about the songs.

Nick Jonas’s songs to explore the theme of Indulgence

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and posted two of the photos for his fans to showcase the depth of the theme behind two of his songs from the album, Spaceman. In the first photo, Nick Jonas can be seen sitting around huge rocks wearing a t-shirt and cargo pants. In the next photo, he depicted the theme of the songs through a diagram.

In the caption, he stated how Indulgence was often nourishing, natural, and human and added how It could provide comfort, an escape, and sometimes even a hangover the next day. He then mentioned how it was never where the mission would end. Nick Jonas also stated how Indulgence was the fun part as it has the experience of trying new things, eating and drinking way too much and extravagance. He then mentioned how songs number 4 and 5 namely 2Drunk and Delicious explored the Indulgence theme and some of the different methods they used to push beyond. In the end, he asked all his fans to enjoy whatever their indulgence had been.

As the fans eagerly await Nick Jonas songs, they were thrilled to know such details about the songs from his much-anticipated studio album, Spaceman. Many of the fans took to Nick Jonas' Instagram post and stated how excited they were about his new album while many others mentioned how handsome he looked in the latest photo. Some of them also stated how much they loved him while many of them stated how they were proud of him. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nick Jonas Instagram post.

Also Read Nick Jonas Exits Action Thriller Film 'The Blacksmith' Due To Scheduling Issues

Also Read Nick Jonas Reveals First Three Songs From His Upcoming Album; Fans Love The Theme

Nick Jonas songs

Nick Jonas songs from his upcoming third studio album Spaceman are namely Don’t Give Up On Us, Heights, Spaceman, Deeper Love, 2Drunk, Delicious, Sexual, This Is Heaven, If I Fall, Death Do Us Part, Nervous and a couple of others.

Also Read Nick Jonas And Pedro Pascal Join Apple TV+ Audio Mystery Series 'Calls'; Watch Trailer

Also Read Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra Is Inspiration Behind New Album 'Spaceman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.