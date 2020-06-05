Ellen DeGeneres Clears Her Stand On BLM After Receiving Backlash For 'ineffective' Tweet

Ellen DeGeneres has clarified herself as an ally to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement after she received criticism over her comments regarding the case of George Floyd’s death. She further explained that she intends to be better and do better in the circumstances that have arisen. The American celebrity also said that she wants to educate herself and her fans and made it clear that she stands with the protestors of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ellen DeGeneres commits to being an Ally to BLM

Earlier, Ellen DeGeneres had received a lot of backlash from users online regarding her initial comments on the Black Lives Matter Movement. Netizens felt that her tweet regarding George Floyd’s death was too vague and ineffective. The tweet which has now been deleted, read “For things to change, things must change”.

However, on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a clip from her at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was seen explaining that she intends to be better and do better in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The comedian and host explained that she has always tried to use her platform to raise awareness on different matters over the years but admitted that she might have fallen short of doing all she can. In the video, she said:

“I stand with the protestors who are exercising their rights and I want to be an ally fighting for change. As a white person, I don’t always know what to say. I think right now white people have to just sit in our discomfort and we have to admit there’s a lot we don’t know about black people’s lives and about a black person’s experience. There is horrible injustice towards black people that has been ignored for far too long. I like to think that I’m doing my best, but I think it’s time that we have to look at ourselves and we have to say we have not done enough,” she further said “I want to learn how to be a better person, how to do better. I was the dancing lady for a little while and now I want to help educate my audience. I want to educate myself.”

The problem with saying nothing. pic.twitter.com/4SJV4Nhfxh — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 4, 2020

Ellen also invited DJ tWitch, who is a regular on her show, to speak on the matter. DJ tWitch encouraged people to speak out even if they are afraid of making mistakes or saying the wrong thing. He said that speaking out was the only way to learn if you are wrong or not. He further added that at this point, it is important for everyone to take a stand and must be an ally to BLM.

