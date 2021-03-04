Eva Mendes' Birthday: Did You Know She Featured In Aerosmith's Song 'Hole In My Soul'?

American actor Eva Mendes is known for her films like 2 Fast 2 Furious and We Own the Night. The actor celebrates her 47th birthday on March 5. Did you know she had appeared in a music video way before she made her screen debut? On the occasion of Eva Mendes' birthday, read on to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia.

Eva Mendes featured in Aerosmith's Hole in My Soul

Aerosmith's Hole in My Soul was released as one of the major singles from Nine Lives in 1997. The music video directed by Andy Morahan featured a nerdy high school boy played by Branden Williams. He was often picked on and was often unsuccessful in finding the right girl. He builds a clone machine with his intelligence and creates a beautiful girl, played by Eva Mendes. However, she meets someone at a party and leaves him. Eva is shown as an extremely glamorous girl who attracts the attention of the guys around her. Take a look at the video here.

Eva Mendes trivia

Eva Mendes was raised a Roman Catholic by her family. The was a time when she even considered becoming a Catholic nun.

Eva Mendes started her acting career when a talent agent saw her pictures in her friend's portfolio. He called her for an audition soon after.

Her first-ever film appearance was in the movie Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror. She was disappointed by her performance and decided to hire an acting coach for herself.

She was hired by Revlon as an international spokesperson. She participated in several campaigns to spread awareness of breast cancer.

She appeared nude in the advertisement which was later banned in the US.

In 2012, she was named as one of the most beautiful women of every age.

Eva Mendes' latest work

Eva gave up her film career in 2014 after the film Lost River. She decided to focus on raising her children with her husband Ryan Gosling. She played the role of cabaret show performer Cat in the film. Before that, she featured in the television film Clear History. Before Lost River, she was also seen in The Place Beyond the Pines which featured her husband Ryan. The couple met on the sets of the film 2 years ago. Eva is now a businesswoman and has her own line of bed linens and dinnerware. She also launched her own fashion line Eva by Eva Mendes. She is also the creative director of makeup brand CIRCA Beauty.

