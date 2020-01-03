'After We Collided' Release Date And All Other Details About The Hardin Scott Starrer

After the success of the Hollywood movie After, which released in 2019, Anna Todd has decided to release the next part of the film in 2020 or 2021. The plot of After is about a newly graduated girl name Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) who goes to college and decides to stay in a dorm. Tessa Young meets new friends in college among which she bonds with a guy named Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). Furthermore, Tessa Young and Hardin Scott start developing feeling for each other. Apart from this, the movie was directed by Jenny Gage and produced by Jennifer Gibgot, Anna Todd, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Aron Levitz and Dennis Pelino. Let us take a look at who will be a part of the second sequel After We Collided.

Details about the upcoming movie

The last part of the movie After ended with suspense and left fans in a dilemma about what is going to happen next. There are many things that could happen in the second part. For instance, Tessa Young could patch up with his boyfriend to take revenge on Hardin Scott. Well, all the questions will be answered after the release of the next sequel. Meanwhile, the producer of the movie Jennifer Gibgot confirmed that the shoot of After We Collided is wrapped up. She also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of After We Collided. Take a look at the pictures.

