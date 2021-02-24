Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault And Misconduct

Ace Fashion designer Alexander Wang is once again facing allegations of sexual misconduct. According to a report by BBC, a student of New York's Parsons School of Design has alleged that he was assaulted by Alexander Wang at a club in 2019. However, the fashion designer has denied all the allegations made against him. For all the people who are want to know more about the Alexander Wang sexual assault charges, here are the details.

Alexander Wang sexual assault allegations

The victim has said that the incident allegedly happened in Fishbowl club in New York City. He encountered Alexander Wang on August 24, 2019, at around 11.30 PM. He told BBC that they initially started talking about their mutual alma mater Parsons School of Design in lower Manhattan. Alexander Wang then invited him to his table and offered a bottle of vodka before leading him to the dance floor.

The victim has said that Alexander Wang sexually assaulted him in the early hours of 25th August. Talking about the incident, he said that Alexander Wang unzipped his trousers and put his hands in his pants and started grabbing his genitals in front of a bunch of people. The victim also mentioned that he completely froze when all of this happened.

The victim further alleged that Alexander Wang then wanted to take him to his home. He then felt weirded out and removed himself from the situation as fast as possible added the said victim. The recent allegations come after the high profile lawyer Lisa Bloom shared that she is representing 11 men with misconduct allegations against the designer.

The victim feels that it is his duty to speak out and support others who had come forward with similar allegations and were called liars, added the report. He is not taking legal actions and had refrained from using his photo out of a concern that people would accuse him of doing all this for attention. One of Alexander Wang’s lawyers Paul Tweed has said that he is currently awaiting the CCTV footage of the club from the night of the incident. He added that his client Alexander Wang believes that the footage will totally disapprove of this allegation.

Who is Alexander Wang?

Alexander Wang is an American fashion designer. He started his own brand by his name in 2005. He was also a creative director at popular brand Balenciaga. Alexander Wang wedding dress collection is popular all over the world. He is known for his urban-inspired designs and use of black. He has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct in the past too, added the report. Alexander Wang faces accusations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Image Credits: Alexander Wang Youtube

