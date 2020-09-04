Fixer To Fabulous Cast: Everything Fans Would Want To Know About The Marrs Family

Fixer to Fabulous is HGTV’s home rehabilitation reality show that follows around people who take worn out and often historic homes that are ready for demolition and then create an amazing and updated personalized house for the home’s new owners in Northwest Arkansas. While one person handles the construction-related issues of things, the other delves into the designing of the house. Here's all about the cast of Fixer to Fabulous. Read further ahead.

Fixer to Fabulous cast

Fixer to Fabulous is a web-series that revolves around the home renovators Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs who are well-known for bringing old houses back to life. With a lot of love and their praiseworthy talent, Dave and Jenny Marrs, the husband-wife duo restores time-worn houses into contemporary living spaces in their very own hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. Together, the very talented couple has completed over 300 custom new homes and run a firm called Marrs Developing. Marrs Developing is a company owned by Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs that specializes in the restoration and renovation of historic houses in the area of Northwest Arkansas.

Jenny Marrs is the creative backbone of all the new renovations that the Marrs make and she specializes in designing spaces that are inviting and welcoming. According to HGTV, Jenny Marrs believes that a home is a reflection of the family who lives in it, and sometimes, the most beautiful places built are still imperfect and full of character. Dave Marrs is an expert builder, craftsman, general contractor, and an all-around handyman. The man’s knowledge of restoring old homes is beyond excellent and his passion for bringing out the charm of historic houses is great.

About the Marrs family

Dave Jenny and the rest of the Marrs family lives on a small farm in a home that has been restored from 1906. This is the house where the couple raises their five children and their countless animals. The two are very passionate about orphan care, family preservation and adoption. In 2014, they adopted their daughter Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs also run a blueberry farm in Northwest Arkansas in order to provide educational opportunities for the orphaned and the at-risk teenage boys in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

