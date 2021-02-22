FKA Twigs Receives Support From Shia's Ex Margaret Qualley Through Instagram Post

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs is in the news for speaking up about the abusive relationship she was in with her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf. She filed a lawsuit against him alleging domestic and sexual abuse. The actor-singer opened up about being lucky to have survived the relationship with Shia. Now, Shia LaBeouf's ex Margaret Qualley has come out in support of FKA Twigs and even took to Instagram to thank her for raising her voice against it.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Was Dating Sia And FKA Twigs While He Was Still Married, Reveals Sia

Margaret Qualley shows support to FKA Twigs

In an interview with Elle, FKA Twigs revealed that she felt scared and intimidated and controlled by LaBeouf and wasn't allowed to look men in the eye. She also recalled a driving incident involving Shia LaBeouf and her. She had mentioned the same incident in her lawsuit as well. The Transformers actor had demanded FKA Twigs to profess her love while he was speeding and swerving into traffic. FKA Twigs was thinking about what would happen to them if they crashed at that time. In her interview, FKA Twigs shared that she was thinking to herself about what would happen to her body if they smashed into a wall at 80mph. She was looking for the airbag but could not find it.

She also talked about Shia LaBeouf waking her up with accusations and disrupting her sleep. At the time when Shia LaBeouf was FKA Twigs' boyfriend, he used to accuse her of plotting to escape. He also used to force her into watching true crime documentaries about women suffering violence. Shia denied all the accusations against him earlier this month after Twigs sued him for physical, sexual, mental, and emotional abuse.

Also Read | FKA Twigs Shares More Details About Alleged Shia LaBeouf Abuse; Calls Her Escape A Miracle

Also Read | Juno Temple Says Doing Intimate Scene On Screen Is "less Terrifying" Than Emotional Scenes

Recently, Shia's ex-partner Margaret Qualley came out in support of FKA Twigs and took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the latter's Elle cover. Margaret's caption only read, "Thank You", which was her way of expressing gratitude to Twigs for speaking up. Qualley isn't the first woman or Shia's only ex to come out in support of Twigs. Popular singer Sia also claimed that she was lured into a relationship by Shia claiming that he was single when he wasn't. Sia had then shown her support to FKA Twigs by tweeting, 'I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single'.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf-CAA Part Ways As Actor Seeks Inpatient Care Amid Lawsuit With FKA Twigs

Sia speaks out about being emotionally abused by Shia LaBeouf in new tweets supporting FKA twigs’ recent revelation:



“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.” pic.twitter.com/7c1qUMN6DH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 13, 2020

Image Credits: Margaret Qualley and FKA Twigs Official Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.