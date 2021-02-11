Juno Temple Says Doing Intimate Scene On Screen Is "less Terrifying" Than Emotional Scenes

Juno Temple recently appeared in Palmer, a drama film on Apple TV+ starring Justin Timberlake in the lead role as Eddie Palmer. She played Shelly, a small but pivotal character in the movie. Before she disappears in the project, Temple as Shelly has a passionate, intimate scene with Palmer. Now, the actor has explained her feeling about doing the sequence.

Also Read | Armie Hammer's Old Comments On His Sex Life Resurface Amid Controversy

Juno Temple: “Doing a sex scene is less terrifying than a scene where I’m giving up my child”

In a recent interview with Independent, Juno Temple detailed doing a lovemaking scene with Justine Timberlake in Palmer, without an intimacy coordinator as she does not feel a need for them. She said that for her, what’s important is that she have a conversation with her co-star, director, and all of them figure out privately what’s cool and what’s not. The actor mentioned that she has worked with Timberlake before; he is a friend of hers, and she feels “very safe” working with him. Temple noted that doing a “sex scene is less terrifying” than doing a scene where she has to give up her child.

Talking about her portrayal of Shelly in Palmer, Juno Temple said that she empathized with the character so deeply. She mentioned that her approach was that Shelly was still a child herself, and she is just not equipped to be a mother. But she is equipped to be a friend, so she and her son are really good friends. Moreover, her character is an addict and “really losing” a battle with addiction, she noted.

Also Read | Where To Watch 'Palmer'? The Justin Timberlake Starrer Is Making A Roar On Twitter

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Accused Of 'knowingly' Giving STD To Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; Lawsuit Filed

Juno Temple's movies that created controversies

Three Juno Temple’s movies were playing at the same Sundance Festival in 2013. In Afternoon Delight, she essayed a stripper turned live-in nanny. In Lovelace, the actor portrayed a best friend of porn star Linda Lovelace. And in the last one, Magic Magic, she was a naïve Californian in Chile who suffers a psychotic episode. All of these Juno Temple’s movies had her taking off her clothes.

In the same interview, she recalled that a reviewer wrote, ‘Wow, she’s got her t**s out in all of them,’ which became one of the major Juno Temple’s controversies. The actor asserted that she does not think that is a beneficial thing to say. She noted that if someone is offended by nudity, then they should explain to her why. Temple stated that they cannot criticize her just like that. Controversial Juno Temple’s movies also include Atonement.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf-CAA Part Ways As Actor Seeks Inpatient Care Amid Lawsuit With FKA Twigs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.