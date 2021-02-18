FKA Twigs Shares More Details About Alleged Shia LaBeouf Abuse; Calls Her Escape A Miracle

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have been in the news for quite some time now. FKA Twigs went public about Shia LaBeouf's alleged abuse when she filed a lawsuit in December. The singer has now shared more details about her alleged abuse by Shia LaBeouf. In her recent interview with Elle magazine, FKA Twigs has shared that it is a miracle that she came out of it alive. For all the people who are wondering about Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs and what she had to say about the alleged abuse, here is everything you need to know.

FKA Twigs on Shia LaBeouf's abuse

During her interview, FKA Twigs recalled a driving incident involving Shia LaBeouf and her. She had mentioned the same incident in her lawsuit too. The Transformers actor had purportedly demanded FKA Twigs to profess her love while he was speeding and swerving into traffic. FKA Twigs was thinking about what would happen to them if they crashed at that time. In her interview, FKA Twigs shared that she was thinking to herself about what would happen to her body if they smashed into a wall at 80mph. She was looking for the airbag but could not find it.

She was thinking about what would happen to her if there is no airbag and whether her neck would snap because of the crash. She further mentioned that after he pulled over, she tried to escape but was stopped by Shia LaBeouf who slammed her against the car and tried to choke her. She also mentioned that a night before he allegedly began to strangle her after she woke up to him on top of her.

During the interview, she also talked about Shia LaBeouf waking her up with accusations and disrupting her sleep. At the time when Shia LaBeouf was FKA Twigs boyfriend, he used to accuse her of plotting to escape. He also used to force her into watching true crime documentaries about women suffering violence.

He also allegedly kept a gun in the bedroom, added FKA Twigs. She used to often tell him that she does not want to watch such things before going to sleep as it used to affect her. Shia LaBeouf used to get angry at FKA Twigs if she laughed with her friends on video calls. She also mentioned that the alleged abuse also took a toll on her relationship with other people.

