FKA Twigs' Boyfriend Matty Healy Supports The Singer, Calls Her An 'Icon'

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have been in the news lately after FKA Twigs had accused the Transformers actor of abuse and also filed a lawsuit against him. Just days after her filing the lawsuit, FKA Twigs' boyfriend Matty Healy took to his official Instagram handle and praised the singer. Here is a look at what he had to say about FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf.

FKA Twigs' boyfriend Matty Healy shares her picture on his Instagram

Matty Healy took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of his girlfriend FKA Twigs. She referred to her as an ‘Icon’ and ‘Legend’ in the caption of the post. He also called her ‘loml’ which stands for Love Of My Life. Earlier this year, People had reported that FKA Twigs and Matty Healy were dating after they were spotted cuddling up after the NME Awards in London. His caption of the post was also filled with several emojis of flower, heart, earth, sun, moon, rose and crowns.

In the picture, FKA Twigs is smiling for the camera as it seems like Matty Healy caught her off guard while having a good time. The picture has around 227,000 likes since it was shared 17 hours ago. The singer-songwriter is seen wearing what looks like a black hooded sweater and a houndstooth patterned coat. She styled her hair in braided pigtails and wore a ripped hat.

Also Read | Here's A Look At FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf's Relationship Timeline Amid Their Lawsuit

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Accused Of 'knowingly' Giving STD To Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; Lawsuit Filed

Shia LaBeouf gave STD to FKA Twigs?

According to a report by The Sun, FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf on December 11 for abusing her and giving her an STD knowingly. The lawsuit has also accused him of relentless abuse, sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. FKA Twigs has claimed that she began to experience some unusual and painful physical symptoms around March last year. When she confronted to Shia LaBeouf, he allegedly admitted that he suffered from an STD which had been diagnosed years earlier. The report also added that FKA Twigs had shared in an interview about Shia LaBeouf abusing her physically, emotionally and mentally many times in a relationship that lasted just short of a year.

Australian singer Sia had also recently slammed Shia LaBeouf and shared that she has also been hurt emotionally by him. Sia had called Shia LaBeouf ‘a pathological liar’ who conned her into an ‘adulterous relationship’ after claiming to be single. Sia also mentioned that she was proud of FKA Twigs and called her courageous for coming forward.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Sued By Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; Latter Cites 'abusive' Relationship

Also Read | FKA Twigs' Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off The 32-year-old 'Two Weeks' Singer Is

Image Credits: Sia Twitter

Promo Image Credits: Matty Healy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.