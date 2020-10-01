'Agga Bai Sasubai' Shooting Location: Know If 'Abhi's Kitchen' Is A Real Place

Agga Bai Sasubai is currently at the peak of its plot. The Marathi television series stars Nivedita Joshi, Ashutosh Kulkarni, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan and Tejashree Pradhan in prominent roles. Agga Bai Sasubai follows the story of Nivedita Joshi's character Asawari Kulkarni, a widow at a very young age who has taken care of her son Soham as a single mother and falls in love with Abhijeet, played by Girish Oak. Let us take a look at Agga Bai Sasubai shooting location.

Shooting of 'Agga Bai Sasubai'

Is Abhi's Kitchen from Agga Bai Sasubai a real place?

Agga Bai Sasubai features a restaurant 'Abhi's Kitchen' in the serial. This cafe is not a set but a real cafe located at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The real name of 'Abhi's Kitchen' is 'Justice Cafe'. This cafe is owned by a famous chef Chef Sandeep Patil. The cafe is available for dinning even while shooting the serial. The dishes featured during the show are also available at this cafe for everyone. One can visit the cafe and meet Agga Bai Sasubai's cast.

Most of the shooting of Agga Bai Sasubai is done in Thane. According to a viral video on Youtube, some of the serial's outdoor shoots were done near Thane Noble Pharma, Thane. In this video, you can see Nivedita Joshi and Girish Oak shooting for a scene. The entire location is crowded with fans. Thane Noble Pharma is also nearby to Agga Bai Sasubai's Abhi's Kitchen. Take a look at the Youtube video below.

As mentioned by Zee 5, Abhijeet and Asawari’s wedding in Agga Bai Sasubai was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The main star cast flew to the city to shoot the special episode. Shubhra aka Tejashri Pradhan shared pictures from her trip on social media. She took to her Instagram and shared her pic, wherein she stunned in a white coat and a peach-coloured cap, to protect herself from the cold of Rajasthan as they were shooting during winter. Nivedita and Ashutosh also shared some pictures from their trip to Jaipur. While the former shared a group selfie featuring Tejashri and Ashutosh, the latter posted his solo portrait. Check out their pics below.

