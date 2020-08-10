'Sab Se Badhkar Hum 3' Cast: List Of Cast Members Of The Telugu Romantic Flick

Sabse Badhkar Hum 3 is a dubbed Hindi version of the Telugu film, Chinnadana Nee Kosam. The romantic-comedy flick was directed by A Karunakaran. It was bankrolled by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikita Reddy. The movie released on December 19, 2014. The title track of the film was taken from a song in the 2012 Telugu movie Ishq. The dialogue of the film was penned by Harsha Vardhan while the music was composed by Anoop Rubens.

The plot of the movie revolved around a love story between the two protagonists of the film, Nithin, and Mishti which sees them separate after a shocking revelation of the latter's family. Here is all you need to know about the cast of the movie.

'Sabse Badhkar Hum 3' Cast

Nithiin as Nithin

Nithiin is known for his works in Telugu cinema. He made his debut with the 2002 film Jayam for which he also received the Filmfare award for the best debut performance. The actor was also seen in the 2004 blockbuster movie Sye.

In this film, he plays a free-spirited boy who falls in love with Nandini. He meets her after saving her from some goons. He also goes on to befriend Reddy Garu who is later on revealed to be Nandini's grandfather.

Mishti as Nandini

Mishti made her debut in Bollywood with the Subhash Ghai directorial movie, Kanchi: The Unbreakable. She was also seen in the Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan. The actor was seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in the film, Manikarnika.

She plays Nandini with whom Nithin falls in love with the first sight. Initially, hesitant to his advances, she eventually warms up to him.

Nassar as Reddy Garu

Nassar is an actor, director, producer, and a dubbing artist who has dabbled in films in the Telugu as well as the Hindi film industry. He gained prominence for his role as the antagonist Bijjaladev in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. He has also been seen in Bollywood films like Phir Milenge, Nishabd and Saala Khadoos.

This movie has him essaying the role of Nandini's grandfather. He is taken to Barcelona by Nandini, which Nithin remains unaware of. It is later revealed that Nandini wanted to mend his relationship with her mother.

Navika Kotia as Nithin's younger sister

Navika is known for her performance as Chikki in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is known for her works in many Telugu movies. She also played the late Sridevi's daughter's role in English Vinglish.

Navika essays the role of Nithin's younger sister in Sabse Badhkar Hum 3. She shares a close bond with her brother. She often helps him to woo Nandini.

