From Kaia Gerber To Mamie Gummer, Hollywood Kids Who Are A Spitting Image Of Their Parents

There is no doubt that genes are passed down from generation to generation. It is known that the genes one receives from parents are the strongest. Hence, many kids are called their parents’ replica. Here is a list of Hollywood celebrities who are spitting images of either their kids or their parents. Read on to know.

Read | Reese Witherspoon Gets A Pleasant 'orange' Surprise From Beyonce

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford is a successful model and actor. Her daughter, Kaia Gerber, followed her steps to Hollywood and she herself is a successful model. The young girl who is only 18 is a true copy of her mother as cited by media and fans. Take a look at their picture below.

Read | Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon is a very popular face in the Hollywood industry. After having acted in numerous films and owning her own production company, the actor has won many hearts. Her daughter Ava Phillippe is a spitting image of her mother Reese Witherspoon. Have a look at the picture below:

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer are both popular names in the Hollywood industry. More often than not, fans have agreed that the two look very similar and are spitting images of each other. Take a look at the picture below.

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette

Courteney Cox is a famous American actor who gained fame from her portrayal of Monica in the series Friends. She has a daughter aged 15 with whom she posts pictures on her social media handle from time to time. Fans have often said said that they look very similar to each other. Have a look at their picture.

Read | Reese Witherspoon Receives A Case Of Champagne From Beyonce And Jay-Z

Read | Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon's Bromance-y Moments That They Shared

Image Credits: Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.